BSNB to host second drive-thru food pantry

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) announced Thursday they are working with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Ballston Spa Central School District to host a contactless drive-thru food pantry event on Friday, May 29 starting at 10 a.m. in front of the Ballston Spa High School located at 220 Ballston Ave. open to families and individuals in need of food assistance.

BSNB said thanks to the Regional Food Bank, an anticipated 18,000 pounds of food will be given out at the event including fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats, and non-perishable food. BSNB volunteers will welcome attendees and load boxes of food into each person’s trunk.

BSNB said the event is open to the public and free of charge. Those who come will reportedly receive food on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Volunteers will reportedly follow all CDC recommended guidelines by wearing masks and gloves while practicing social distancing.

“In response to the growing need, BSNB volunteers are hosting our second drive-thru food pantry and contributing financially to the Regional Food Bank’s efforts,” stated Christopher R. Dowd, BSNB president and CEO. “We’ve made an initial donation of $5000 and recently announced a campaign to match up to another $5000 in support. We ask that you please consider contributing to this worthy cause.”

Those who wish to support the Regional Food Bank under BSNB’s matching campaign can donate directly via the Regional Food Bank’s donation site and select ‘BSNB Matching Campaign’ as the donation designation. Additionally, BSNB said checks can be made payable to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and dropped off at any BSNB banking location or mailed to BSNB, ATTN: Regional Food Bank Matching Campaign, PO Box 70, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. The match applies to donations received now through May 27, 2020.

“Over the last nine weeks, the Regional Food Bank has increased their services by more than 50%, providing 9.2 million pounds of food for thousands of people in need – many for the first time in their lives. The drive-thru food pantry is a way to provide essential food to households struggling to access sufficient amounts of healthy foods at this difficult time,” says Susan Lintner, Director of Community Impact, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “Our method of providing food ‘from the truck into the trunk’, minimizes personal contact and optimizes safety for all involved. We are so appreciative of BSNB’s support.”

LATEST STORIES