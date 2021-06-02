BSNB teaming up with Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to host 15th contactless drive-thru food pantry

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) coordinating with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is hosting its 15th contactless drive-thru food pantry on Tuesday, June 15, starting at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held at 990 State Route 67 in Ballston Spa.

The event is open to local families and those in need of food assistance. Supply will be based on a first-come first-serve basis while supplies last.

The food drive will consist of BSNB employee volunteers loading boxes of food into trunks, following all CDC guidance.

“BSNB’s support of the Regional Food Bank and overall response to the increased need caused by COVID has been extraordinary. They have provided generous funding to assist us, but even more important and impressive is the personal involvement they have provided toward the effort to feed our neighbors in need. They have coordinated, sponsored, and staffed countless drive-thrus, encouraged the general public to get involved, and provided emotional support to our staff during this trying year. We are so grateful for everything the BSNB team has contributed and thank them on behalf of our staff and the thousands of people they have helped feed,” said Mark Quandt, Executive Director, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Thanks to the Regional Food Bank, an anticipated 18,000 pounds of food will reportedly be distributed at the event. Items include fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats and non-perishable food items.

Additionally, a series of matching campaigns started by the bank have generated donations from community members totaling a reported $31,000, along with help from BSNB, the Regional Food Bank has reportedly received more than $101,000 to date to help those dealing with food insecurity

The Bank says their final matching campaign will run from now through June 15, and donations received from the community will be matched up to a total of $5,000.

“Thanks to the efforts of our team, BSNB was able to quickly respond to the emerging pandemic risk in early 2020 and adjust our service model to help ensure the safety of staff and customers. From this position, we were able to turn our attention to helping provide support to the greater community. Recognizing the exceptional efforts of the Regional Food Bank, we focused our volunteer support and charitable giving to assist them in the delivery of vital food supplies for families in need. I am extremely proud of our team and appreciative of the financial support we have received from the community,” stated Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO, BSNB.