ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Medical assistants (MA) are expected to be in high demand. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates three times as many MAs as nurses will be needed by 2030. Bryant and Stratton College has announced a one-year program to help meet the demand for MA’s.

Job growth is anticipated to be 18% for medical assistants from now through 2030, triple the projected growth for nursing positions (9%), according to BLS.

“Now more than ever, there is a need for passionate and dedicated medical professionals to join the workforce and provide expert care to patients in need,” said Albany Market Director for the college, Mike Gutierrez. “Through the introduction of a one-year medical assisting diploma program, we look forward to focusing our curriculum on skills-based, critical learning opportunities that will prepare career-ready professionals to benefit healthcare institutions in our region and beyond.”

The average annual salary for an MA is $36,930 but that changes based on which area of the health care industry an MA works. MA’s working in nursing homes, assisted living, or other long-term care facilities earn the least, an average of $30,870 a year. MA’s working at outpatient facilities earn the most, $42,330 annually on average, based on BLS statistics.

Working as an MA could be a good way for someone debating a career in health care to get a first-hand look before deciding on a career that requires more time in school. MAs are trained to complete administrative work but they are also trained to work directly with patients taking medical histories, vital signs, collecting laboratory specimens, and explaining procedures, said the New York State Education Department.

Bryant and Stratton’s MA program requires 33 credits with courses like Medical Terminology, Anatomy and Physiology, as well as Clinical Procedures, and an internship. “Students that pursue an MA diploma at the College will have the opportunity to learn industry-current skills, including working directly with patients, healthcare teams, and third-party medical providers throughout the region,” the college said Monday.

The college is accepting MA program students to start in spring 2022. Base tuition for the program is $9,450 per semester, according to the college’s website. Financial aid is available for students that qualify for the program. The college said they have also implemented a tuition freeze for the 2022-2023 academic year to help make college more accessible.