Brush fire on Massachusetts mountain burning since Saturday

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) — Firefighters from Hampden, Wilbraham, Monson, and Somers, Connecticut have been trying to put out a brush fire on Minnechaug Mountain that had been burning since Saturday.

According to the Hampden Fire Department, crews were on Minnechaug Mountain Saturday and returned Sunday for 12 hours to help put out the fire that was burning deep in the ground instead of outward.

The steep terrain, dry conditions and winds made it difficult to put out the fire. Crews are returning Monday to make sure the fire is completely out.

The following departments assisted with the fire:

Wilbraham Fire Department

West Stafford Fire Department

Stafford Fire Department

Somers Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

East Longmeadow Fire Department

District 11 Fire Warden

Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation

Action Ambulance Service Inc.

