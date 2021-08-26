Brunswick School District hosts school bus driving event to boost recruitment of bus drivers

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In an effort to recruit school bus drivers, Brunswick Central School District is holding “Drive a Bus” day on August 31 from 4-6 p.m. at its school.

The district is asking retired family and/or community members to attend if they are interested in becoming school bus drivers. Interested parties will be able to test drive a bus in the district’s school parking lot.

A trainer/driver will be available to help people test drive, answer questions, and give out study materials for those who want to get their Class B commercial driver’s license.