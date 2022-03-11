BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Brunswick has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency will be in effect from 6:00 p.m., on Friday, March 12 until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13.

Residents are asked to park in their driveways, as there will be no parking on the streets. Any vehicle in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

Additionally, officials said to keep garbage bins out of roadways. For more information about the winter storm that’s about to hit the Northeast, go to NEWS10’s weather page.