BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Brunswick has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency will be in effect from 12:00 a.m., on Friday, February 25 until 8:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26 at 12 noon.

Residents are asked to park in their driveways in addition to keeping garbage bins off roadways, as there will be no parking on streets. Any vehicle in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

This comes as a winter storm is making its way to the Capital Region. East Greenbush has also declared a snow emergency, which will also be in effect from 12:00 a.m., on Friday, February 25 until 8:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26. For more information about the winter storm that’s about to hit the Northeast, go to NEWS10’s weather page.