ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brown’s Brewing Company is gearing up to celebrate 30 years in business on February 25.

Co-owner Kelly Brown joined News10’s Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed to share Brown’s Super Bowl takeout menu and the details on their anniversary celebration.

On Saturday, February 25, the company will host a public party at their Revolution Hall location in Troy at 6 p.m. The band Eastbound Jesus will entertain starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are still available.