STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brown’s Beach on Saratoga Lake is set to reopen Wednesday, after it was forced to shut down for several days due to contaminated water.

Stillwater officials say a large flock of geese are to blame for the spike in E. coli levels at the beach on the south shore of Saratoga Lake.

After days of raking feathers and weeds out of the lake, officials say tests came back clean. The beach will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.