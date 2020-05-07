Brothers thank Fort Hudson for relative’s care with gifts to nurses

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brothers Treyvon, Jesse, Keigan and Rayden have a great-great-grandmother living with COVID-19 at Fort Hudson Health System. To help cope with the hardship of only being able to see her through a window as she fights the virus, the brothers and their caregiver, Heather Jones, raised funds for 100 care packages to go to the center’s nurses.
It doesn’t stop here, either; the family is planning to bring more packages to The Glens Falls Center and The Pines at Glens Falls as well.
