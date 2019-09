(NEWS10) — Two brothers in Wisconsin, just 20 and 23 years old, are now sitting behind bars.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Huffhines is accused of manufacturing thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges a day with THC oil for almost two years, running the operation with 10 employees, authorities said.

His brother was also involved, however Tyler was said to be the “kingpin” of the operation.