Brothers arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Catskill

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested two brothers on drug charges in Catskill around 2 a.m. on October 17. Scott Hapeman, 50, and Brad Hapeman, 48, both of Greenport were arrested during a traffic stop.

Police pulled over their vehicle for a vehicle and traffic violation. Troopers said during the traffic stop they learned Brad Hapeman was in possession of crack cocaine. After searching the vehicle, troopers found about nine grams of cocaine and a glass smoking pipe with cocaine residue.

Scott Hapeman was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor.

Brad Hapeman was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor

Both were arraigned and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

