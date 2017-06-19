Brooks Koepka wins US Open title

Brooks Koepka, US Open Champ 2017_596374

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Brooks Koepka has won the U.S. Open title for his first major championship.

The 27-year-old Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills. He matched Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.

Koepka takes home $2.16 million, the largest single-day earnings in golf. He also extends the streak of first-time major winners to seven.

Koepka became the third straight American to win the title. It’s the first time that has happened since 1998-2000.

