NYC man arrested during after police find crack and heroin during traffic stop

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Queensbury Sunday arrested Saquan Lamont, 37, of Brooklyn, NY after they reportedly found him to be in possession of over 11 ounces of crack cocaine, approximately 1.48 ounces of heroin, and drug paraphernalia commonly used to package and sell drugs.

Police say they stopped Lamont for a traffic infraction while driving on I-87 in Queensbury just before 1 a.m. When the Trooper spoke with Lamont, they reportedly saw signs of drug use inside the car and a search warrant was carried out. Police charged Lamont with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 st degree (A felony)

degree (A felony) Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree- Intent to Sell (B felony)

degree- Intent to Sell (B felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance-Narcotic Drug (B felony)

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (A misdemeanor)

Lamont was taken into custody and transported to SP Queensbury for processing. After being processed he was taken to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.