NYC man arrested during after police find crack and heroin during traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Queensbury Sunday arrested Saquan Lamont, 37, of Brooklyn, NY after they reportedly found him to be in possession of over 11 ounces of crack cocaine, approximately 1.48 ounces of heroin, and drug paraphernalia commonly used to package and sell drugs.

Police say they stopped Lamont for a traffic infraction while driving on I-87 in Queensbury just before 1 a.m. When the Trooper spoke with Lamont, they reportedly saw signs of drug use inside the car and a search warrant was carried out. Police charged Lamont with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree (A felony)
  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree- Intent to Sell (B felony)
  • Criminal Possession of  a Controlled Substance-Narcotic Drug (B felony)
  • Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (A misdemeanor)

Lamont was taken into custody and transported to SP Queensbury for processing. After being processed he was taken to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire