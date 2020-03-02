Brooklyn family births second Leap Year baby

NEW YORK (ABC) — Newborn Scout Demchak shares her birthday with her older brother. Their unique birthday only happens every four years, however, as both were born on Leap Day.

One expert says the chances of having back-to-back babies born on Leap Day is under one in two million.

Born on Coney Island to parents Lindsay and Dane Demchak, Scout was due March 4. She weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Big brother Omri Demchak technically turned 1 on Saturday. His date of birth is 2016.

The Demchaks have a simple plan for scheduling birthday parties.

We’d do Omri’s on the 28, since he’s older, and Scout’s on March 1. When there is a Leap Day, we will make a big thing. Lindsay Demchak

Lindsay Demchak’s own birthday is February 26. Her mother’s is February 28.

LATEST STORIES: