SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brook Road (County Route 23) will close between State Route 29 and State Route 9N where it crosses Slade Creek. The road will be closed from May 4 until Sept. 3.

The road will be closed so crews can replace a culvert. There will be a detour in place during the closure. Please follow all posted signs and slow down when driving near road crews.