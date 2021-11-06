Bronx woman without Metro-North train ticket smashes train conductor in the head with pumpkin: DA

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Metro-North rider allegedly hit a train conductor in the head with a pumpkin and then repeatedly punched her in the face, officials said Friday.

Alexis Adams, a 21-year-old Bronx resident, failed to produce a ticket on the train on Oct. 11, so she was told she would need to get off the train at the next stop, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

Adams allegedly attacked the conductor, injuring her badly enough that she needed stitches at the hospital

“Violent attacks on essential workers doing their jobs will not be tolerated,” DA Rocah said. “Metro-North Railroad conductors, like all public-facing employees, have a right to feel safe in their workplace.”

Adams was charged on Oct. 22 with assault and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arraigned on Oct. 28.