ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stam Johnson, 23, of the Bronx pled guilty to a sentence for trespassing at the Albany International Airport on May 24, 2021. A judge has sentenced Johnson to six months in prison, followed by a year of released probation.

According to his guilty plea, Johnson admitted that he had breached the perimeter fence, then crossed the airfield where he entered and sat in the cockpit of an unoccupied aircraft. Officials said, Johnson then exited the airplane and proceeded to enter the airport terminal through a gate access door.

Officials said Johnson was witnessed by airport security walking around the terminal, trying to hide from authorities. Johnson avoided security screening before trespassing on airport property and entering the airplane as a result.