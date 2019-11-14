Bronx man indicted in so-called ‘Grandparents Scam’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County Grand Jury has indicted Kelvin Pichardo, 23, of Bronx, N.Y. for his alleged role in the so-called “Grandparents Scam.”

Pichardo was charged with (1) Count Grand Larceny in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime, a Class C Felony, and (1) Count of Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime, a Class D Felony, for his alleged role in a local “Grandparent Scam.”

The indictment alleges that on September 19, Picardo stole money in excess of $3,000 from a person over the age of 60, and tried to do the same on September 25 at a different location.

Pichardo is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Albany County Supreme Court on Friday.

