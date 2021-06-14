Bronx man drowns in Lake George over the weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man has died after reportedly drowning in Lake George on Saturday.

Police say just before 6 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office, Lake George Fire Department, and Lake George EMS responded to Shepard Park Beach in the Village of Lake George after a bystander from Niskayuna noticed three people in the water, one of whom reportedly appeared to be in distress.

The person in distress then disappeared causing the bystander to go into the water, swim to where the swimmer was last seen, and dive underwater to pull the man back up to the surface, according to police. With the help of others, the victim was taken out of the water and CPR was administered until EMS arrived on scene.

Police say the victim, whose last name is Emmanuel, 65, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment were he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Shephard Park Beach was officially closed at the time of the incident and does not open until June 24, according to police.