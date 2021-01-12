Bronx man charged after providing forged registration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 8, State Police in Latham arrested Halim Gambo, 22, of the Bronx for three counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (D felony) and one count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree (E felony).

At approximately 3:30 p.m., State Police stopped Gambo for a traffic offense as he traveled on State Route 43 in the Town of North Greenbush. During the stop, Gambo provided the Trooper with a forged vehicle registration and insurance card. He was also operating the vehicle with multiple suspensions on his driver’s license.

Gambo was taken into custody and transported to State Police headquarters in Latham for processing.

He was arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on March 2 at 6:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report