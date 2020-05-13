Video Updates from Officials

Broadway suspending shows until at least Labor Day

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Broadway shows will remain on hold until at least early September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway League is offering exchanges and refunds for purchases made through September 6th.

Those who bought tickets will be sent an email with information on how to get their money back.

Touring performances were also affected by the pandemic.

More information is available at broadway.org

