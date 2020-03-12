Broadway shows slashing prices, employee tests positive for COVID-19

This image released by DKC/O&M shows the cast of “To Kill a Mockingbird” on stage after a special performance for students at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. It marks the first time a Broadway play has been performed at the venue which is home to the New York Knicks basketball team and New York Rangers hockey team. (Jenny Anderson/DKC/O&M via AP)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may be able to score a sweet deal on Broadway tickets prices starting Thursday morning.

Broadway producer Scott Rudin announced he will be slashing all remaining tickets for March 12–29 to $50 for five of his productions. The shows include:

The Book of Mormon

The Lehman Trilogy

To Kill a Mockingbird

West Side Story

and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,

This news comes at the same time as an employee who works as an usher for the production of the revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report on playbill.com.

The employee has since been placed under quarantine and the theatre has since undergone a deep cleaning to government standards.

“Employees of the theatres and productions who may have been exposed were notified and advised to monitor their health diligently and follow best practices related to personal hygiene, as well as directed to stay at home if they are ill,” a spokesperson on behalf of the Shubert Organization and Nederlander Organization told playbill.com.

The Broadway League posted a statement saying the safety of the theatre consumers is their top priority and that they have implemented cleaning strategies recommended by the CDC to all theatre locations.

LATEST STORIES: