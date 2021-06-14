Broadway is back: Proctors to host tech rehearsals for three shows

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The stage lights at Proctors Theatre will be shining bright once again. The Schenectady performance space announced they plan to host Broadway tech rehearsals during the Fall season.

“I’m so excited to have our audiences back, to have people on our stage, to hear those sounds again,” Jean Leonard, Chief of Staff for Proctors Collaborative, said.

Proctors is slated to host three broadway shows for technical rehearsals: “Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Hadestown,” and one additional production will be announced at a later date.

“They build their sets, they work on their costumes, they rehearse their cast, they work on the lighting design. They put it all together and then they get it ready to go on the road,” Leonard said.

Although the stage will be full of performers, the public won’t be permitted to attend rehearsals for “Ain’t Too Proud” or “Hadestown.” However, the unknown Broadway show slated for October will allow audiences to attend. Additionally, Proctors will kick off their 2022 Season in December with “SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical.”

“It is a show that should have been in our [20]19, [20]20 season. So, in some ways, it’s really wonderful for us to be able to a little bit pick up where we left off and get that show back to our stage,” Leonard said.

By bringing Broadway rehearsals to Upstate New York, Assembly Member John Mcdonald believes this will bring more local employees back to theatres and provide an economic boost overall.

“The fact that we are going to see this economic impact in our Capital Region? It’s only good news,” Mcdonald said.

Mcdonald said there will be 11 different Broadway productions holding tech rehearsals across Upstate New York.

“The Empire State Production and Theatre Tax Credit is going to have a $100 million impact in Upstate New York,” Mcdonald said. “It’s important that Upstate New York enjoy the riches – even though the productions eventually will be carried out on Broadway.”