ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless received a significant donation of winter clothes from Broadview Federal Credit Union.

Broadview FCU donates clothes every year as part of their code blue effort. The donation comes ahead of extreme winter temperatures and an increased need for shelter and other community resources as the cost of everyday items continues to rise.

“A lot of people are in desperate need of clothing items and other personal items as well for themselves and their families,” Monique Hill, Clothing Pantry Attendant, said. “It’s very cold out, some people don’t have shelter, they’re homeless so we deal with a lot of people every day.”

“It’s just everything that they would like to be able to give their guests, but these things cost a lot of money so for us to be able to chip in and support that effort and allow them to do what they do on a daily basis which is shelter people,” Kathy Lanni, Chief Community Officer for Broadview FCU, said.

The clothing pantry is open Mon.-Thurs. at 315 Sheridan Ave in Albany. Donations are accepted Mon.-Fri.