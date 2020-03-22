Broadalbin-Perth having ‘Virtual School Spirit’ week

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creativity is key, and communities are finding ways to adapt.

The Broadalbin-Perth school community is inviting students, staff, parents, teachers, and alumni to participate in a “Virtual Spirit Week” by posting daily pictures throughout the week using #BPspirit and tagging the district account @BPpatriots.

The Virtual Spirit Week will take place Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. Throughout the week, members of the community can email photos and video clips in for posting on the district’s Facebook page.

School community members are encouraged to dress up and post on social media for each day of the Virtual Spirit Week which consists of the following days:

Monday, March 23: Crazy Hair Day

Tuesday, March 24: Talent Show Day – post a video of your talent

Wednesday, March 25: Favorite Sports Jersey

Thursday, March 26: Super Hero/Celebrity Look Alike Day

Friday, March 27: Patriot Pride Day

