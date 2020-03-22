1  of  2
Breaking News
Second death from COVID-19 reported in Massachusetts Important links for coronavirus information and assistance

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Broadalbin-Perth having ‘Virtual School Spirit’ week

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Parents criticize Broadalbin-Perth CSD after incident on school bus

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creativity is key, and communities are finding ways to adapt.

The Broadalbin-Perth school community is inviting students, staff, parents, teachers, and alumni to participate in a “Virtual Spirit Week” by posting daily pictures throughout the week using #BPspirit and tagging the district account @BPpatriots.

The Virtual Spirit Week will take place Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. Throughout the week, members of the community can email photos and video clips in for posting on the district’s Facebook page.

School community members are encouraged to dress up and post on social media for each day of the Virtual Spirit Week which consists of the following days:

  • Monday, March 23: Crazy Hair Day 
  • Tuesday, March 24: Talent Show Day – post a video of your talent 
  • Wednesday, March 25: Favorite Sports Jersey 
  • Thursday, March 26: Super Hero/Celebrity Look Alike Day 
  • Friday, March 27: Patriot Pride Day 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak