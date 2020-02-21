Broadalbin man named First Sergeant of the Year for 109th Airlift Wing

Senior Master Sgt. Gary Fiorillo was named the Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senior Master Sgt. Gary Fiorillo was named the Outstanding 1st Sergeant of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing. He is the main liaison with the commander on everything that has to deal with Airmen’s readiness, health and moral.

He was deployed on Operations INHERENT RESOLVE, SPARTAN SHIELD, and FREEDOM’S SENTINEL, where he served as First Sergeant for over 900 Airmen.

Fiorillo also procured morale, welfare and recreation equipment for Airmen to utilize while deployed to Greenland in support of the National Science Foundation.

