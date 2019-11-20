Broadalbin man arrested for predatory sexual assault

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Broadalbin man on November 7, accused of predatory sexual assault against a girl under the age of 12.

State police say Steven Morey, 48, had sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 12 on several occasions at a home in Madison County.

He has been charged with Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, 1st degree criminal sex act, and 1st degree rape. He was arraigned in the Village of Chittenango Court and remanded to the Madison County Correctional Facility without bail.

