Broadalbin man arrested for breaking into same address twice

Posted: / Updated:
Brendon Gladman

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Brendon Gladman, 20, of Broadalbin was arrested Thursday night after a burglary was reported in Mayfield. An off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy later saw the second burglary at the same address.

Police say the victim returned home to find his residence broken into and a safe missing. Deputies and Investigators responded and processed the crime scene. Shortly after they left the scene, a separate larceny occurred at the same address. Gladman was placed in custody at the residence. He later admitted to being involved in the prior burglary and was charged for that as well.

Gladman was charged with:

  • Burglary 2nd Degree (class C Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
  • Petit Larceny
  • Grand Larceny 3rd Degree

Gladman was processed at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and released with an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

