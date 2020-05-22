Broadalbin announces annual ‘Household Rubbish Day’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Broadalbin will be having their annual “Household Rubbish Day” on June 8 this year.

The Town says tires as well as refrigerator and freezer appliances are not allowed for pickup.

Metals will reportedly be picked up separately and should therefore be kept separate from other rubbish.

Electronics can be disposed of including computer monitors and equipment, televisions, and assorted electronics at no cost at any transfer station during regular station hours.

The Town says no permit is needed and small businesses, less than 50 employees, and non-profits, less than 75, employees, can do so at the County’s Landfill on Mud Road; Their number is (518)-736-5510.

Latex paint exchange typically runs during the summer, every Saturday morning located at 847, Mud Road, Johnstown, N.Y. 12095. This service has reportedly been cancelled for this year.

For additional information please contact Fulton County Department of Solid Waste at (518)-736-5501.

LATEST STORIES