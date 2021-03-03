Bringing the conversation of sexual harassment to the workplace

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sexual harassment claims by two former state workers against Governor Cuomo are bringing the conversation from the workplace into the spotlight. New York State leads the nation in laws surrounding sexual harassment, including the requirement that all employers must adopt a sexual harassment prevention policy and training.

NEWS10 ABC’s Mary Wilson sat down with Rose Miller, President of Pinnacle Human Resources, to talk about the kind of training that goes on.

Miller says that if workplaces really want to create change, more needs to be done than simply having employees watch a video and “check a box.” Although New York laws do not prohibit “simple teasing or isolated off-hand comments,” they are considered harassment when those words become so frequent or severe that it creates a hostile or offensive work environment.

“The intent, your intent, and what you wanted to say, what you thought about – this is not the issue,” said Miller. “The issue is how it got received.”

In 2020, the statute of limitations for filing a sexual harassment complaint was extended from one year to three. Complaints can be filed on the Division of Human Rights website.