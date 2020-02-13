Bring out your rocks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Looking for something fun to do a Saturday and Sunday? The New York State Museum is having their Rock and Fossil Fun Fair, it’s free and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring in your pet rock and the folks at the museum can tell you all about it. There are many event planned also like, Run a River Replica, a fossil dig and you can mine for minerals.

President Lincoln’s handwritten preliminary declaration of emancipation is also on display until March 1st.

