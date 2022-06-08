SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Brain Injury Association of New York State (BIANYS) held its annual conference. The conference brought together professionals, caregivers, service providers, and brain injury survivors for two days of interactive workshops and educational sessions that cover industry trends and information to support and serve New York`s brain injury community.

“Each year at BIANYS we are learning more about how to support the brain injury community and advancements in prevention of brain injuries, treatment and returning to life for those who have suffered a brain injury themselves,” said Eileen Reardon, BIANYS Executive Director. “We are so excited to be back in person for this conference and thankful for our presenters, sponsors, and exhibitors that will make the event amazing.”

Annemarie Todd says she’s lucky to be here… to walk, talk and meet new friends at the conference. She was diagnosed with Cumulative Traumatic Brain Injury after being through four car accidents. She was in her first car crash at the age of 19 and over the course of 10 years she was in three more accidents.

“Life was living on the edge and making mistakes over and over again until I had a total breakdown.” She was not diagnosed until another 5 or so years after that. AnneMarie deals with memory loss along with other long- and short-term symptoms. “…Pacing, fatigue, decision making, word processing, the book ends of the day are a mess trying to get my words out properly.”

AnneMarie is happy to be an advocate in Albany. “For those who don’t have a voice and I am able to speak up that can.”

“We need to let our survivors know that there are support services out there to help them. Sometimes it’s a very lonely journey, people don’t disclose that they have a brain injury. Brain injuries can be an invisible disability,” said Reardon.

BIANYS held its annual meeting where the organization will elect its officers and introduce the incoming Board Members for the 2022-2023 BIANYS Board of Directors.

The annual conference will also recognized champions in the field, including Dr. Heidi Fusco, physiatrist, assistant professor of rehabilitation medicine at NYU Langone Health and the Rusk Institute of Rehab and Rehabilitation medical director at Queens Nassau Rehab Center, who won this years Marie Ivancich Memorial Award for her support for BIANYS and her great personal commitment and professional involvement that has strengthened the associations mission and goals.

The Brain Injury Association of New York State (BIANYS) is a statewide non-profit membership organization that advocates on behalf of people with brain injuries and their families. Established in 1982, BIANYS promotes prevention as well as provides education and community support services that lead to improved outcomes for children and adults with brain injuries.