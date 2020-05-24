BREWNITED receives $10,000 from Ball Corporation to benefit tipped workers

BREWNITED, the group of six local brewers that includes Northway, Common Roots, Druthers, Adirondack, Bolton Landing and Artisanal, who are selling a beer and donating all profits to the tipped employees of the bar and restaurant industry who are out of work in Saratoga and Warren counties, received a $10,000 donation from the Ball Corporation.

The money will allow them to offer a series of ongoing raffles featuring exclusive experiences from local restaurants and attractions on its website. Check in often as different packages will be added in the days to come.

Again, every dollar benefits unemployed tipped workers throughout Warren and Saratoga counties.