Troy Police investigating Homicide involving 3-year-old child

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a homicide involving a 3-year-old child.

Police and Troy Fire Department Medics were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to the Corliss Park Apartments for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to Samaritan Hospital and then to Albany Medical Center Hospital for additional treatment.

Police say, unfortunately the child died as a result of the injuries he sustained at the hands of another. At the time of the call, the circumstances of the child’s condition were labeled as suspicious but undetermined.

Officials performed an autopsy Sunday, and ruled the child’s death as Homicide. Troy Police Detectives and Evidence Technicians executed a search warrant for the home Saturday evening.

Police say the investigation is continuing and no additional information is available at this time.

The Troy Police Department is asking that you keep the family of Mayjor Douglas in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Troy Detectives at (518)-270-4426.