Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Second death related to coronavirus confirmed in New York

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

SUFFERN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second death has been linked to coronavirus in New York State. According to Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone, a test after a death on March 12 came back positive for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Carbone, the 65-year-old had underlying health issues that were likely a contributing factor in their death.

This is the first confirmed death related to CORVID-19 in Rockland County and the second confirmed death in New York State. Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday morning an 82-year-old woman from New York City died of complications due to CORVID-19.

  • New York City: 269 cases, 115 new
  • Westchester County: 178 cases, 20 new
  • Nassau County: 79 cases, 28 new
  • Albany County: 5 cases, 3 new
  • Dutchess County: 3 cases, 1 new
  • Erie County: 3 cases
  • Total: 613 total cases, up 187 from Saturday morning

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak