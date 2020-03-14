Second death related to coronavirus confirmed in New York

SUFFERN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second death has been linked to coronavirus in New York State. According to Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone, a test after a death on March 12 came back positive for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Carbone, the 65-year-old had underlying health issues that were likely a contributing factor in their death.

This is the first confirmed death related to CORVID-19 in Rockland County and the second confirmed death in New York State. Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday morning an 82-year-old woman from New York City died of complications due to CORVID-19.

New York City: 269 cases, 115 new

Westchester County: 178 cases, 20 new

Nassau County: 79 cases, 28 new

Albany County: 5 cases, 3 new

Dutchess County: 3 cases, 1 new

Erie County: 3 cases

Total: 613 total cases, up 187 from Saturday morning

