Albany sees fourth shooting incident in 24 hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany has seen its fourth shooting incident in 24 hours.

Police have confirmed an incident took place on North Lake Avenue near First Street. A victim has been taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries. We’ll bring you more information on this story when we have it.

A shots fired incident occurred on 1st and Quail earlier today, and two men were injured in two separate shooting incidents in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone with information about the recent shooting incidents is asked to call the Albany Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.





