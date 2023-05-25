CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-Dennis Drue, the drunk and drugged driver who caused the fatal crash that killed Shenendehowa students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers and seriously injured their close friends Bailey Wind and Matt Hardy is being released today.

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with people close to the matter, who say Drue was granted parole and will be living with a family member in the Capital Region, while under the supervision of the Department of Parole. News10 has confirmed his release date as being May 25th, 2023 through state documents. Drue had already been denied parole 3 previous times.

Drue was serving a 5–15-year prison term on charges that included vehicular manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide for the crash on the Northway on December 1st, 2012.

He admitted in court that he was drunk and speeding when he drove his vehicle into the Ford Explorer the teens were in.

Deanna’s family shared this statement: “It is a sad day for our family as our fight for justice is forced to end with Dennis Drue’s early release from prison today. When another human kills your child and sibling you do not get over it. It will never be okay that he gets to live his life as he is the one to blame for Deanna not living hers. His one decision destroyed our family and a whole community. How dare he come back to the 518 raising everyone’s fears and anxieties. He stole the presence of Deanna from our family and for that we will never, ever forgive him.”

