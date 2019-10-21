Breakfast alert: Sausage recall due to salmonella risk

(CNN)– Check the label of that ready-to-eat sausage before you serve up breakfast. Some frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart are now being pulled off of store shelves due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) George’s Prepared Foods in Tennessee is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patties and turkey sausage patties. These products were made between April 19 and May 9, 2019. They were then sent to retail locations across the country.

“Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses,” according to the USDA. Symptoms include abdominal cramps and diarrhea. As of right now, no illnesses have been reported.

Scroll down to see photos and descriptions of each recalled product.

24.92 oz. “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties”

Credit: USDA

Use by date: 10/16/19

24.92 oz. “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties”

Credit: USDA

Use by date: 10/24/19

35.6 oz. “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties”

Credit: USDA

Use by dates: 11/03/19 and 11/05/19.

To read the full recall, you can visit the USDA’s website here.