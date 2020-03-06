Brattleboro Police search for suspect in assault case

BRATTLEBORO, VT (NEWS10) — Brattleboro Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly chased and assaulted someone with a bat or club like object.

The Brattleboro Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday around 11 p.m. where officers were dispatched to a reported dispute in the downtown area of Brattleboro.

Officers say the assailant is described as a white male between 5’10” and 6′ tall weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, with either very short light colored hair or bald.

Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital by Rescue Inc. for evaluation.

Police say this is an active investigation and no suspect has been named at this time. The incident is said to be isolated with no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Brattleboro Police Department.

LATEST STORIES: