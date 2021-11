BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEW10) – On Friday, at around 10:33 a.m. troopers from the Westminster barracks, respond to an area on Westminster Road, in Putney, of a man in the attempted robbery of a horse. Frank Blake, 79, of Brattleboro, was identified by police in the incident.

According to police Blake was allegedly attempting to take the horse when he lost control of the animal. Police say the horse then made his way back to his rightful owner. Blake was cited with Grand Larceny (felony) by troopers.