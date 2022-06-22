ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters will be going to the polls on June 28 for the first of two state primaries. Candidates for state offices and the Assembly will face-off to see who will be on the November ballot.

One of those races is for the republican nominee for the Assembly’s 106th district. Brandon Gaylord is trying to defeat Dean Michael in the republican primary. The winner will face the democratic incumbent Didi Barrett in the general election.

The history teacher and volunteer firefighter is a newcomer to politics. He decided to run for office because he says many people can’t afford to live in New York state.

“Honestly, what I want to do for this state is bring down the cost of living and make it safer,” said Gaylord. He adds, “I’m interested in bringing people together and making the state work for everyone.”

Gaylord sat down with News10 ABC’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 106th district.