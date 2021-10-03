Brady Returns: Live New England Nation special airs Sunday at 6

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Sunday night, all eyes will be on a showdown more than two decades in the making: Brady vs. Belichick.

Will the Patriots be able to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs? Or will Tom Brady get a win against the only team he’s never beaten before?

Join us Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX Providence for a live 30-minute special presentation from Gillette Stadium, New England Nation: Brady Returns, as we take a look back at the history behind this momentous matchup, hear from players and fans, and break down the keys to the game.

You can also watch the special streaming live right here in this story.

