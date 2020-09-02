Brad Pitt launches own rosé champagne

(CNN) — Brad Pitt is popping the celebratory cork of champagne over a new release in October. The new release is literally champagne.

Miraval is a French chateau owned by Brad Pitt and his still not officially ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Much of the long-fought proceedings in the divorce involved Miraval. It has produced award-winning rosé wines since 2012.

Now an exclusive article in People Magazine is announcing the launch on a new rosé champagne called Fleur De Miraval. The limited release bubbly will be available October 15.

Pitt says, “Miraval isn’t a celebrity wine for me.” The academy-award winning actor believes champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury.

His champagne has a price tag to match. One bottle will set you back about $400.

