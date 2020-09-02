Brad Pitt launches own rosé champagne

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Brad Pitt is popping the celebratory cork of champagne over a new release in October. The new release is literally champagne.

Miraval is a French chateau owned by Brad Pitt and his still not officially ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Much of the long-fought proceedings in the divorce involved Miraval. It has produced award-winning rosé wines since 2012.

Now an exclusive article in People Magazine is announcing the launch on a new rosé champagne called Fleur De Miraval. The limited release bubbly will be available October 15.

Pitt says, “Miraval isn’t a celebrity wine for me.” The academy-award winning actor believes champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury.

His champagne has a price tag to match. One bottle will set you back about $400.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga