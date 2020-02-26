Breaking News
Brace yourself: National Girl Scout Weekend is upon us

News

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Girl Scout Weekend is right around the corner!

The monumental weekend falls this year between Feb. 29 – Mar. 1. For the first time this year, cookie lovers nationwide are able to get their hands on Girl Scout Cookies.

In preparation for the event, the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York dropped off 60,000 boxes of cookies Wednesday ahead of this weekend.

Volunteers from local troops stocked up on cookie boxes for their booths this weekend.

