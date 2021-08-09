Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady to receive $4,500 donation from Spectrum

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday the Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady will receive a $4,500 donation from Spectrum to support its video production initiative, part of the Clubs’ summer camp programming. The program is said to help teach kids video production through hands-on experiences by shooting a film from start to finish, highlighting the Clubs’ offerings.

“The new Schenectady Boys & Girls Club facility in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood is an invaluable asset to children and families in our community – serving hundreds of youth each day,” said Mayor Gary McCarthy, City of Schenectady. “On behalf of the City of Schenectady I would like to thank Spectrum for their support of organizations like the Schenectady Boys and Girls Club that will strengthen youth programs and services in our community.”

“The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to offer this amazing opportunity to our young people thanks to Spectrum,” said Shane Bargy, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady. “Working with an expert like Prince Sprauve truly helps them understand the ins and outs of film making and may just be the beginning of a wonderful career for some. It is an incredibly fun high-yield learning experience for all of our teens.”

“Spectrum is proud to support organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady and the important work they do,” said Camille Joseph, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work.”