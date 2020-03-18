Boys & Girls Club offering meals in Albany and Troy, also looking for volunteers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Boys & Girls Clubs around the Capital Region will be offering ‘grab and go’ breakfast and lunches for those 18 year old and younger. Meals will be available to pick up Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club is also looking for two to three volunteers to distribute meals. Those interested can contact Program and Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator, Claire Livezey at clivezey@bgccapitalarea.org.

For more information about the program Executive Director Justin Reuter at 518-598-3283.

Albany locations

Ezra Prentice Apartments, 625 South Pearl St.Creighton

Storey Apartments, 158 3rd Ave.

Robert E. Whalen Apartments, 305 Colonie St.

North Albany Homes, 41 Jennings St.

Troy locations

Griswold Heights Apartments, 199 Project Rd.

Corliss Park Apartments, 101 Corliss Park Rd.

Arnold Fallon Apartments, 102 W Glen Ave.

Martin Luther King Apartments, 1 Eddys Ln.

Margaret Phalon Apartments, 1 Phelan Ct.

Catherine Sweeney Apartments, 100 Catherine Sweeney Apts.

Taylor P. Taylor Apartments, 125 River St.

