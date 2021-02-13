Boys and Girls Club holds Troy food handout

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area distributed more than 600 boxes of food in Troy on Saturday. The distribution event, which aimed to help in the fight against food insecurity, took place between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club’s 7th Avenue site.

Organizer, Steven Figueroa said the event was a way of both giving back to the community and attacking food insecurity.

“Recently, as we all know because of the pandemic, there has been a lot of financial hardship, in different homes. So we’re here, collaborative with Billy Carter united ministries, drug free coalition, and team hero just giving back to the community, as well as attacking those needs of food insecurities.”

Steven Figueroa

The boxes’ contents included meat, eggs and milk, alongside other food products.

The event was sponsored by Team H.E.R.O., The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, and Troy Drug Free Community Coalition. Billy Carter of Kingdom Ministries in Troy donated the food used to make the boxes.

Figueroa hopes to hold more events like this in the future. If you want to get involved, or are in need and would like a box of food delivered, he can be contacted on (518) 285-9622.

