Boys and Girls Club can collection raises over $3,000

by: Chelsea Siegal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area who wrapped up their can collection for “Our Cause: Holiday Edition.” The organization along, with Sunmark Credit Union, turned cans into toys and gifts during the holiday season.

All the money raised will be gathered to buy holiday gifts and toys for children and families across the region. Organizers say the support of the community has been incredible, and they’ve raised more than $3,000.

