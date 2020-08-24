Boy Scout and friends take part in 50-hour forest clean up

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Queensbury boy scout recruited a group of friends, siblings and parents to help the Department of Environmental Conservation clean up a section of state land in Warren County. Scout James McGuire, a member of Boy Scout Troop 2006 of Glens Falls, along with his friends Daniel Cheney and Jason Campopiano worked for almost 50 hours to tidy up part of the Hudson River Special Management Area.

The team cleaned up and resurfaced a handicap accessible trail to the Bear Slides, cleaned the day use areas and campsites from litter and debris, removed illegal fire rings and tidied a three-mile stretch of road and river.

The clean up was part of James’ Eagle Scout project, and his mother said the idea came to him after he saw the trash and damage that had accumulated after heavy use this summer while working as a river guide in the area.

